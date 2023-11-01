Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,922.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

