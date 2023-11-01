Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,922.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.