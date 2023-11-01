Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,922.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

