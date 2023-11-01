Adviser Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,365 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

