Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

