Adviser Investments LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.

Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

