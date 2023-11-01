Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

