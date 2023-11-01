Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 167 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.8% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

