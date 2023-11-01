Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

