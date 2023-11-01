Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.45 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 259.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

