Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 576.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,220 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.