Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.04 and last traded at $98.11. 271,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,797,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

