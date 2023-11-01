Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $237,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $74,088.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,593.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $237,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $945,166 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Read More

