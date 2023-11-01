Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

