Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648,623 shares of company stock worth $87,937,880. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

ABNB stock opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.