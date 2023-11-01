Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

Shares of AAF stock opened at GBX 116.42 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,618.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 135.80 ($1.65).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olusegun Ogunsanya sold 666,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.35), for a total value of £739,454.25 ($899,798.31). 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Stories

