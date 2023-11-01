Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.75%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

