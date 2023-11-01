Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,496,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,315,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alcoa by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 939,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,916 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 75.0% during the third quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

