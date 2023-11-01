Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 24,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Shares of ALIT opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.54 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.
