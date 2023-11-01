Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Down 2.5%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.94. Approximately 112,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,471,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after buying an additional 855,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

