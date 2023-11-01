Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

