Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $11.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.