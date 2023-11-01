Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 420.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.84.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
