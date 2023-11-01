Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 420.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

