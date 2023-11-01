Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

