Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 2.6%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 202,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,233,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572,111 shares in the company, valued at $69,707,108.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

