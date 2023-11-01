AMERCO (UHALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

