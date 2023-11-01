AMERCO (UHALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.
AMERCO Trading Down 0.1 %
AMERCO stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.
AMERCO Dividend Announcement
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMERCO
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.