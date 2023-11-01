American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.60

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 504073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $791.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

