American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 200.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $138.77 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

