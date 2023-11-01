Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $291.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average of $245.01. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

