Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

