Analysts Issue Forecasts for WaFd, Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for WaFd in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

WAFD stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WaFd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

