Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for West Fraser Timber (WFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) recently:

10/30/2023 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – West Fraser Timber was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

10/20/2023 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – West Fraser Timber was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.13. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

