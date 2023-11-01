Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $119.33

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.