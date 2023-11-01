Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

