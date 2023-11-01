Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

