Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

