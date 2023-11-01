Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 969.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of InMode by 98.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

InMode Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.