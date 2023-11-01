Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dream Finders Homes worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $221,858.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 7.61%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

