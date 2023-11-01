Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.01 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

