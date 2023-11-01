Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 123.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.2 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.22 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,922 shares of company stock valued at $345,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

