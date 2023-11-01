Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of International Money Express worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,242 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $7,555,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in International Money Express by 340.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 283,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Price Performance

IMXI stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

