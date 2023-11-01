Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

NYSE:PH opened at $368.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $278.76 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

