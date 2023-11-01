Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

