Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 765,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE AOMR opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. Research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the period.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
Read More
