Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 765,300 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AOMR opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. Research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.90%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

