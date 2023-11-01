ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY23 guidance at $3.62-4.11 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANIP opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $3,272,461.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at $20,408,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $970,850.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,486.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $3,272,461.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at $20,408,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 435,642 shares of company stock worth $25,889,258 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

