Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.