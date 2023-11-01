Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after acquiring an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.