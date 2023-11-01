Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.79 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

