Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,804,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

