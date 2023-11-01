Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

