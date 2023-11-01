Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Up 5.7%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 18,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 490,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACLX

Arcellx Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.60.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.