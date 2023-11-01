Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $85.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

